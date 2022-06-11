New patients get a discount on our 24/7 membership plan. join today!
MelMedic is an excellent health care option to ensure that you will always have access to prompt medical care.
Our experienced medical professionals place your healing needs first. We are proud to provide a high quality level of customer service, medical experience, and commitment to the health and wellness of all our patients. Our goal is to make you feel better as quickly as possible.
With years of experience, our Practitioners will assess your health needs and create a custom health plan that's right for you. We understand the importance of educating you on the most effective ways to take care of your body, so that you can heal quickly.
MelMedic is an excellent health choice for you. We know that your medical needs don't stop when office hours are over, because of this we offer you a 24/7 texting help line and our email service.
We listen attentively to your health concerns and wellness goals. We offer primary care services for your existing conditions, and work to maximize your prevention strategies. We can establish you as a patient and/or work collaboratively with your current medical provider- all in an effort to maximize your family's health on an ongoing basis.
As board-certified Family Nurse Practitioners, we provide many of the same services as any primary care doctor you see in person – writing prescriptions, ordering imaging or lab tests, and making referrals.
We strive to help you improve your quality of life, achieve your wellness goals and support your best possible life.
The ability to feel, express and manage a range of positive and negative emotions.
Remember to check-in, really check-in, on your family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. Make sure they feel comfortable sharing their emotional concerns with you, or someone that you know they have actively in their lives.
A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection that occurs in any part of the urinary system. The urinary system includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Commonly infections involve the lower urinary tract — the bladder and the urethra.
Women have an increased risk of developing a UTI than men. If an infection is limited to the bladder, it can be painful and annoying. But serious health problems can result if a UTI spreads to the kidneys.
Health care providers often treat urinary tract infections with antibiotics. You can also take steps to lower the chance of getting a UTI in the first place.
A MelMedic Telehealth visit is easy. It really is just a video chat! We listen attentively to your concerns, review your health information and discuss what your health options are. Prescriptions are sent to your local pharmacy, labs are ordered for you to visit your local diagnostic center at your convenience and we provide referrals when needed.
